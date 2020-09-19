Reports claim that Tom Hardy has been offered the role of James Bond after his successful audition held in June. The news has not been made official yet but The Vulcan Reporter claimed that the actor has been finalized for the role. It also stated that the announcement will be made either at the end of 2020 or in the beginning of 2021.

According to the report, the official announcement of the new James Bond was slated to happen this November but was postponed due to the COVD-19 pandemic situations. The production house had earlier planned to reveal the new 007 with the release of the latest Bond series "No Time To Die," starring Daniel Craig.

Longest Serving Bond to Say Goodbye?

Thus, No Time To Die is the last movie where fans can see Craig as the Bond. Craig is the longest serving Bond playing the title role for over 4,500 days. No Time To Die was slated for a April release but has been now pushed to Nov. 11, 2020.

Hardy was in the race to bag the Bond role along with Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Richard Madden. But Pierce Brosnan who had played Bon from 1994 to 2005 in an interview in 2018 had picked Hardy as his choice of Bond. "Hardy could play the British spy well," he had told.

"I'd be happy to see him do it. You need an actor who can put a bit of wiggle into it, that's what makes Bond," Brosnan had told expressing his confidence about Hardy. As of now, the official Bond page talks about the new trailer of the latest Bond film No Time To Die.

You Mention it, it is Gone: Hardy

In the latest movie, Bond is seen enjoying his life in Jamaica after leaving the active service of being the Bond. But he is forced to resume his role when his old friend Felix Leiter [played by Jeffrey Wright] from CIA approaches him up seeking his help.

If the news is made official, Hardy will be the tenth star playing the Bond. In his earlier interview with Daily Beast, when asked about the Bond role, Hardy had refused to talk. Instead, he had said that if he mentions it is gone. 'You know, there's a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you're automatically out of the race," Hardy had said.