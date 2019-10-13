Nine people were killed, and around 100 people injured as of Sunday as super typhoon Hagibis ripped through Japan, including the Tokyo metropolitan area, with many rivers overflowing into residential areas.

Meanwhile, 14 people were reported missing, Xinhua news agency reported citing a Kyodo News tally based on the information provided by rescuers and other authorities.

The Oppe river overflowed and flooded the Shimo-Osaka district in the city of Kawagoe, according to police and fire officials.

Authorities said about 260 people were stranded in a nursing home due to floods in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, where they were using boats to rescue the stranded seniors and staff members.

Some 14,000 households in eight prefectures were without water supplies in the wake of Hagibis.

As of 5 am on Sunday, 4,540 households in Marumori in Miyagi prefecture did not have tap water service.

Meanwhile, around 4,200 households in Tsukubamirai in Ibaraki Prefecture, 1,200 in Kanra in Gunma prefecture and Yamakita in Kanagawa were without tap water.

Torrential rain and tornado-like winds were lashing large parts of Japan, as the country endures what could be its worst storm for 60 years, the BBC reported.

Hagibis made landfall shortly before 7 pm, on Saturday, in Izu Peninsula, south-west of Tokyo.