The next race on F1 calendar is Japanese Grand Prix that is expected to take place on Sunday, October 13. But on Friday, the authority released a statement and announced the emergency changes in race schedule due to Typhoon Hagibis.

In the statement, F1 stated that "As a result of the predicted impact of Typhoon Hagibis on the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix 2019, Mobilityland and the Japanese Automobile Federation (JAF) have decided to cancel all activities scheduled to take place on Saturday, 12 October."

This decision was supported by FIA and F1 as both the authorities are concerned about the safety of each and everyone involved in the race at Suzuka Circuit.

However, based on the current weather prediction, on Saturday, October 12 the track will be closed for the public as well as for media.

The next day, October 13 first track and medical inspection as well as safety car test will take place and then at around 10 am the qualifying session will start.

Check the details of the changed schedule here: