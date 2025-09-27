Toledo Woman Had Sexual Contact with 14-Year-Old Before He was Fatally Stabbed in Fight She Encouraged

A 40-year-old Toledo woman charged in connection with the Aug. 23 stabbing of a 14-year-old, allegedly had "inappropriate sexual contact with the minor victim," referring to Epps, according to the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office.

As reported by WTOL 11, Ashley Strasbourg was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor Wednesday in connection with the death of Xander Epps, according to a Toledo police press release. She was also charged with complicity in the commission of an offense and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Strasbourg was already in custody on unrelated charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and attempt to commit an offense in January of 2025. A 16-year-old suspect was also arrested in August and is charged with murder in Epps' death.

Police were called to the McDonald's on N. Summit Street and 124th Street around 8:25 p.m., where they say Epps ran to for help after being stabbed down the street. The suspect called 911 on himself after the stabbing and claimed he stabbed Epps in self-defense.

In the call that Toledo police released to WTOL 11, he can be heard telling a 911 operator he stabbed someone after a group of teens tried to jump him. He claimed he was riding his bike when a group of teens hopped out of the car and attacked him.

Xander was treated at the scene and later died at the hospital. An autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner's Office determined Xander's death was caused by a stab wound to the chest. His manner of death was ruled a homicide. According to prosecutors, Strasbourg encouraged a fight that resulted in Epps' death.