The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics made an announcement on Friday that 80 percent of the venues that are required for the running of a successful Olympics have been secured ahead of the rearranged Games next year.

In the original plan for the Olympics due to start next month, 43 venues, including eight new sites built for the Games, were included. The National Stadium, set to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, is one of the venues that has been successfully secured for 2021.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.5 million globally and claimed the lives of over 421,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation in the world followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)