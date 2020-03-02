At a time when the whole world is trying to fight the novel coronavirus that has claimed the lives of over 3,000 people, a recent video of a nurse and a cop dancing outside a hospital in Wuhan has amused many.

The video shows two people wearing protective gear dancing outside Fangcang field hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly COVID-19. The 29-second clip has been shared on Twitter by People's Daily, one of the leading media outlets in China. It has been viewed over 25,000 times at the time of reporting.

"May I have the pleasure of dancing with you? A nurse and a police officer in protective suits dancing a waltz to relax for a moment in front of a hospital in Wuhan (sic)," the news outlet tweeted.

People have been pouring positive comments for the duo's gesture taking some time to relax even in this critical situation. "Dancing over the crisis.. This is great," commented a Twitter user.

Watch the viral video here:

A few days ago, a video of two medical attendants performing a ballet outside a hospital to celebrate the recovery of six COVID-19 patients went viral on social media. Netizens hailed the duo and many others for their efforts in taking care of thousands of people.

Coronavirus - the epidemic so far

As of Monday, March 2, the deadly virus has spread to 67 countries with the total number of confirmed cases at 89,049. Confirmed deaths have gone up to 3,046 while 45,129 patients have recovered.