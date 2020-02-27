A video of two medical attendants performing a bit of ballet to celebrate the recovery of Coronavirus patients is going viral on social media. Amidst news of more deaths reported and confirmed cases, these two attendants made it a point to celebrate the lives that are not lost.

In the heartwarming video, two medical attendants dressed in preventive uniform along with mask decided to send home six patients who recovered from coronavirus with a dance. The clip was shared by People's Daily, one of the major news outlets in China. It captioned the video: "#HeartwarmingMoments: Two medical workers dance ballet in front of a hospital in E China's Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more #COVID19 patients." The social media users soon started sharing the video, hailing the efforts of these two attendants calling them angels and heroes.

Some of the interesting tweets are:

A Twitter user from India wrote: So happy I am seeing that doctors are dedicated for the patient, even knowing that they are in danger. Serve humanity, serve the planet. Another one wrote: Great news. Our thoughts are with everyone in China. Stay strong China, everything will be fine.

But there were also comments criticizing the celebration video. One user by the name MamaCrypto wrote: Let me just stop "curing" people while I do a dance. We have all the time in the world, Relax, it's all under control. Maybe Tedros can come out dancing rather than speaking too.

Even at a difficult time like this, some social media users called it propaganda tactics. "If the CCP and their media arms spend half the resources on disseminating information than they do on propaganda, maybe we wouldn't be here..." wrote one more Twitter user.

COVID-19 epidemic

Currently, 433 new confirmed cases have been reported in Mainland China taking the total number to 78,497. Meanwhile, second highest cases were found in South Korea where 334 new cases were reported taking the total of confirmed cases to 1,595.

The novel coronavirus which is called COVID-19 has infected more than 82,000 people worldwide in over 45 countries around the world. The outbreak has also claimed the lives of more than 2,800 people and the numbers may increase in the near future.