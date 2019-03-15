The concept of time travel and time reversal have perplexed scientists for years and until now, experts have only hypothesized that travelling across time may be possible one day when humans succeed to travel faster than the speed of light. But now, a team of physicists Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) has come closer to this concept, as they have successfully simulated the reversal of time.

After achieving this milestone feat, Gordey Lesovik, a physicist at the MIPT and the lead author of the study told CNN that this development is not an indication that humans are successfully mastering the capability of reversing time.

However, he made it clear that this finding could have very vital practical and theoretical ramifications. In layman's language, this development will not allow us to relive in the 1950s, but it could help scientists understand why can't we do that.

During the research, scientists who took part in the study tried to analyze the possibility of violating the second law of thermodynamics. This second law states that the entropy or disorder of a closed system will increase over time. This increase in entropy establishes the 'arrow of time', which is basically the irreversible progress from the past to the future.

The recent research allowed scientists to resolve all the aspects of the arrow time problem, and thus they successfully simulated the reversal of time. Even though this discovery may not elevate the possibilities of time travel in the future, experts believe that this new development will improve the future of quantum computers and the operation of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR) technology.

In the past, several top experts have predicted that humans may travel across time once in the future. In Stephen Hawking's final book 'Brief Answers to the Big Questions', the legendary physicist revealed that the possibility of time travel is more likely than the existence of God. He also hinted that the Universe may contain seven hidden dimensions apart from the known four dimensions including space and time.

It should be also noted that Stephen Hawking had hosted a time traveler party long back in 2009. However, no time travelers attended the party, and after that, he argued that this is a piece of experimental evidence that proves the practical difficulties of traveling across time.