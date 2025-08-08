Tim Cook Gifts Trump 24K Gold Emblem as Apple Commits $600 Billion to U.S.—Internet Slams CEO for 'Bending the Knee'

Apple CEO Tim Cook met President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday and announced a new $100 billion investment in America to boost manufacturing within the country. The latest investment will bring the total pledged investment amount to $600 billion over the next 4 years. During the meeting, Cook presented the president with a unique glass emblem mounted on a 24-karat gold base.

The gold for the emblem was sourced from Utah to show Apple's commitment to using national resources. It was custom-made to be a gift to the President. It is designed by an ex-Marine who works as a designer at Apple. The emblem is inscribed with:

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

APPLE AMERICAN MANUFACTURING PROGRAM

MADE IN USA

2025."

Earlier this week, Trump warned the United States could apply tariffs of up to 100% on imports of computer chips or other high-tech parts from overseas. On the other hand, businesses that create jobs and manufacturing in the U.S. would be shielded. This latest Apple initiative might also be a strategic move to steer clear of potential regulatory backlash and show solidarity with President Trump's economic mantra of 'America First.'

The $600 billion investment will be distributed and utilized in multiple states. Apple previously announced plans to increase its operations in Austin, Texas—where it already has a major campus—and build new sites across the country in North Carolina, Arizona, and the Midwest.

At such sites, advanced chip production, data center infrastructure, and AI research labs will be the focus. The majority of the expenditure will also go to Apple's supply chain partners, including Broadcom, Corning, GlobalFoundries, and Texas Instruments, as well as Samsung's US-based chip division.

The initiative, which Cook said will support the creation of more than 450,000 U.S. jobs—including an additional 20,000 direct Apple hires focused on AI engineering, semiconductor design, and software development in addition to hardware assembly—was started before the current administration. Apple also planned to work more closely with American suppliers with a view to sourcing materials for iPhones, iPads, and Macs on the continent.

"All of our aspirations are to grow in America and to do all of that and support American workers," Cook said.

This commitment to $600 billion is all about building at home, into the future.

Apple scored a shoutout during the meeting from President Trump, who praised the company as "a true American success story" and credited its domestic expansion as a blueprint for other tech giants. Former Speaker Newt Gingrich also supported Cook, saying that great CEOs understand the importance of working with U.S. leadership, regardless of political differences.

Not everyone is convinced by Cook's decision to make more investments within the USA. They also brought up Apple's past disputes over Trump's immigration and environmental policies, questioning whether the decision is genuine or made out of compulsion.

Some even feel that Cook has finally 'bent the knees' in front of Trump. However, in the present volatile trade scenario, most experts feel that Cook's decision is less political and more focused on long-term business survival. With his pledge, Cook is making Apple more all-American—and insulating it from mounting geopolitical tensions.