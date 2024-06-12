TikToker Who Casually Said N-Word in Video and then Claimed She Didn't 'Care' About the Outrage, Fired from Her Job

TikToker Lilly Gaddis has been fired from her job after she casually used a racial slur in a cooking video posted online.

In a TikTok posted on her now-deactivated account, the trad-wife influencer discussed the misconception of women being gold diggers, using offensive terms such as "fresh off the boat."

'Broke A** N***s'

However, what took viewers were surprise was her casual use of the N-word at one point. "Everybody I know who is married right now, they are married to broke a** n***s," Gaddis was heard saying.

The video, as you would expect, sparked outrage on social media with netizens slamming the influencer for being racist. Gaddis' TikTok account was also taken down by Tuesday evening.

Gaddis Claimed Her 'Freedom of Speech' was Being Taken Away Following Outrage

In another video just days later, Gaddis doubled down on her racist words, saying, "A recent video of mine seems to have upset members of a certain community. All of the backlash really just made me do a deep dive, do a soul search and after all that, I still couldn't find a care."

"If my freedom of speech is taken, they'll be coming for yours next," she added.

Gaddis' Employer Releases Statement, Says She's 'No Longer with the Company'

As the TikTok made the rounds on social media, Gaddis' now-former job Rophe of the Carolinas distanced itself from the "inflammatory remarks" made by a "newly hired employee" in a statement posted on X.

The business—which provides "non-medical care for the elderly, disabled and others" and works to "maintain the quality of life" for its clients—announced that Gaddis is "no longer with the company."

The statement continued, "We are owned and operated by [an] African American female and [are an] immigrant owned business and handled the situation as quickly as we could. We want to assure you that we are committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and respectful work environment where all individuals are valued and respected. ... We appreciate the support and trust of our community, and we are dedicated to earning back any confidence that may have been shaken by this unfortunate incident."

Unfortunately, Gaddis showed no remorse over her firing, writing in a follow-up post, "Thanks black community for helping to launch my new career in conservative media! You all played your role well like the puppets you are."