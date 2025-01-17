TikToker Jiare Schneider's Cause of Death Revealed a Month after He was Found Dead in the Woods in Georgia

The cause of death for TikToker Jiare Schneider has been revealed over a month after his body was found in a wooded area in Georgia. Schneider, 31, was found deceased on November 26, ten days after being reported missing to authorities. According to Clayton County officials, the content creator died from injuries caused by his car crashing with a tree.

A representative from the department confirmed to TMZ that his death was ruled accidental, and there was "nothing suspicious" about the incident. However, it's unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident. Schneider death was first reported in mid-November after he vanished after visiting a strip club.

Cause Reveal but Mystery Continues

A few days later, during a search led by his family, Schneider's loved ones found him dead in a wooded area. "A group of us gathered, and we came out here, and we went to the woods ... and there he was," the social media star's friend, Germequa Bell, told the outlet at the time.

"We knew when he disappeared that something was up."

Authorities said they received information from Schneider's family suggesting that his body might have been located.

"Our officers received a call from friends and family of Jiare Schneider, who's been missing from Forest Park," Clayton County Police Department spokesperson Lt. Ricky Porter told the outlet.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle traveled westbound across Brown Road, through overgrowth and into a tree at the rear of the property."

Porter later confirmed that the vehicle was found "deep in the woodline," suggesting the car was traveling at high speed before approaching the intersection.

The wooded area where Schneider's body was found is located about 25 minutes from a "Content Creator House," a place the internet personality would occasionally visit. Schneider's grieving family believes he may have been heading to the house before the tragic car crash.

"We focused our search near the Content House where he was last seen. We hadn't been able to check this area earlier because construction had it blocked off," explained Bell.

Family Devastated

Concerns first grew within the family when they realized Schneider hadn't called his son for several days, which was unusual for him.

His sister, Jasnique Oliver, told FOX5 that Schneider's son has a chromosomal condition called DiGeorge Syndrome, and because of that, "he calls his son every day."

According to the Mayo Clinic, DiGeorge syndrome, also known as 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, is a disorder caused by the absence of a small segment of chromosome 22. This deletion leads to poor development in several body systems.

Oliver said that, in addition to not checking in on his children, Schneider also hadn't logged into his social media accounts, even though he was actively working to grow his online presence.

When more than a week passed without him uploading any content, Oliver became convinced something was seriously wrong.

"He wants to get himself out there, you know, whether it's with his music, or whatever he wants to get into," she told the outlet.

A concerned friend then called Oliver to inform her that Schneider had been missing for a week, further heightening the family's alarm. In a tragic twist, it was Schneider's relatives visiting from out of town who found the wrecked vehicle and his body, not the local police.