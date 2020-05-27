Two of TikTok's biggest stars have been arrested on drug charges in Texas. Bryce Hall, 20, and Jaden Hossler were taken into custody on Monday, May 25 in Giddings, on charges of drug possession. Not long before their arrest, the duo posed for pictures on social media with the caption "Road Trip."

Hall was reportedly charged with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to six months in county jail or a fine of up to $2,000. Hossler, on the other hand, was slapped with a more serious charge, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and less than 400 grams of a controlled substance that falls in penalty group two - a felony that is punishable by up to 20 years in state prison or a fine of up to $10,000.

Hall posted a $5,000 bail and Hossler posted a $6,500 bail on Tuesday, May 26, according to reports. Following his release, Hall reportedly published a since-deleted tweet reading "im back [sic]." Hossler also reportedly tweeted "Hi," though his message also was removed.

'Hallucinogenics and Stimulants'

Although police have not yet disclosed which "controlled substance" the pair was carrying, it has been reported that the drugs included "most hallucinogens and stimulants." According to Texas drug laws, controlled substances that fall within the penalty group two category include DMT – a psychedelic drug, MDMA (ecstasy) and psilocybin (magic mushrooms), among other drugs.

Video of Arrest Goes Viral

An employee working at a restaurant opposite the location of the duo's arrest recorded a video footage of them being pulled over by the police on her cellphone. It is not yet known why their vehicle was flagged down.

The video, which also shows the TikTok stars entering the restaurant to use the restroom, was later shared on Twitter and has amassed thousands of views on the platform, sparking a call on Twitter to #FreeSway.

TikTok Popularity

Hall and Hossler, who are part of the creative content collective known as the Sway House, have millions of fans on TikTok. Hall has just under 7 million followers on TikTok, while Hossler boasts of 6 million followers on the platform.

Represented by TalentX Entertainment, a TikTok talent-management company founded by the popular YouTubers Tal Fishman and Jason Wilhelm, Hall and Hossler rose to fame for recording videos of themselves clowning around with their "Sway Collective" pals inside their luxury residence in Bel Air.