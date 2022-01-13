TikTok Star Rory Teasley Dies After Being Choked By Boyfriend Over Video Game Spat

A TikTok celebrity, 28-year-old Rory Teasley died after his boyfriend of 10 years allegedly strangled him following a spat over a video game. Michigan's Oakland County Sheriff's Department noted that Rory and his boyfriend, Docquen Jovo Watkins got into a fight over a video game, after which Watkins reportedly choked him.

According to Click on Detroit, officers responded to a 911 call at an apartment in Pontiac, a northern suburb of metro Detroit, Thursday, January 6 night. Watkins, 31, told the cops that he got into a fight with his boyfriend, Rory Teasley, who was now 'asleep' on the couch.

Officers found Teasley unconscious and not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Video game

Teasley and Watkins reportedly started fighting over the 2016 shooting game 'Overwatch,' which ultimately led to Watkins strangling Teasley. Watkins is charged with second-degree homicide and is being held without bond. He is due in court on January 18. Authorities noted that Watkins has a prior misdemeanor conviction for malicious destruction of property.

'There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement'

According to Click on Detroit, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said 'violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,' has become fat too often these days. "There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable," he said.

Who was Rory Teasley?

Rory Teasley was a TikTok influencer having more than 218,000 followers. His Instagram account boasted 62,500 followers. He described himself on Instagram as 'Everybody Gay Bestfriend RORY.' He posted comedy sketches and dance videos. In his last post before his death, Rory posted a funny video on 'agony of approaching 30.'