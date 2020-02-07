TikTok is one of the most famous and popular apps used by hundreds of millions of users around the world. Earlier it came under the spotlight after security researchers from Checkpoint found serious vulnerabilities that would allow the cybercriminals to manipulate the user data and reveal their information.

But this week it was revealed that the social media platform gave the coveted verified checkmark to a fake account of the supermodel, Kendall Jenner and within two hours from its launch the account gained over half a million followers.

Kendall Jenner's viral TikTok account

It should be mentioned that the account which was marked as verified went viral within hours of its launch. It posted two videos of the Kardashian sister which included old posts that were previously shared by the model via Instagram-stories in 2019.

While one was of Kendall posing in front of a mirror to the tune of King Staccz's "Pretty Face," the other one was a slow-motion dance video on the beat of Long's "Slow Zone". As per Business Insider the bathroom mirror video was first seen on her stories in October 2019, while the dancing video was posted in June.

The fake account verification of the celebrity who has over 122 million followers on Instagram, showed that TikTok may have some issues to work through as it grows.

The verification of the fake account

Less than 24 hours after the account was launched, social media platform TikTok was forced to remove the fake account of the model and reality TV star which was up for less than 12 hours.

However, as of now it is not clear how and on what grounds the social media platform TikTok labelled the fake account verified. As reported by CNN Business, a TikTok spokesperson said that "Within hours of verifying an account claiming to be Kendall Jenner, an internal review raised questions about the account's authenticity," and soon TikTok decided to remove the account.

This incident raised questions about how the famous app runs the assessment on accounts and protects its platform. Like Twitter and Facebook, TikTok whose popularity captured attention of millions of internet users offers a checkmark next to some accounts to indicate that the account actually belongs to a notable person or reputed brand.

As per the TikTok's website, it says, "The verified badge is a quick and clear way to let you know you are following the real deal, rather than a fake or fan account."

Joe Gagliese, CEO of influencer marketing firm Viral Nation told CNN that the at this era when the blue checkmarks are the symbol of power and influence, the operators behind all social media platforms have a responsibility to ensure that "There are accurate reviews prior to verification to retain trust within their community and the marketing world."

However, it should be mentioned that like other social media apps, TikTok also must combat the spread of misinformation and falsehood. Recently the Chinese-owned app drew scrutiny for how it is handling the misinformation about the current epidemic, coronavirus, which officially killed more than 600 people in China.