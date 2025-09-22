Tiger Handler Once Accused of Whipping a Tiger 31 Times, Fatally Mauled by Animal at Oklahoma Tiger Reserve

Tiger handler Ryan Easley was killed Saturday after he was fatally mauled by a tiger that he had trained for years at Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo, Oklahoma.

The exact cause of Easley's death has not been disclosed but there are reports that Easley was performing an educational demonstration with a tiger he's trained since he was a cub when the animal apparently "turned on him."

Tiger Preserve Announced Easley's Death, Said He Died During 'An Accident Involving a Tiger Under His Care'

Easley had been a handler for years and was reportedly an "associate" of Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix's "Tiger King" documentary. The tiger preserve announced that Easley died during "an accident involving a tiger under his care."

"This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world," the preserve said on its Facebook account. "Ryan understood those risks — not out of recklessness but out of love. The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with — one rooted in respect, daily care and love."

Growler Pines Tiger Preserve has cancelled all tours and animal encounters in the wake of Easley's death.

Easley was Accused of Mistreatment, Whipping a Tiger 31 Times in Two Minutes and Forcing Animals to Live in Inhumane Conditions

Easley became an apprentice circus tiger trainer at the age of 21, before founding ShowMe Tigers, a company focused on the "proper care" and training of "performing tigers," according to its website, in 2015. ShowMe Tigers is a part of the larger Growler Pines preserve.

"In 2011, his mentor retired and left him with five tigers, including Zeya, a 13-year-old still with the family," according to an article in Oklahoma Living. "The original five formed the foundation of his business, ShowMe Tigers. He added educational components to entertainment — teaching the public how and why they train tigers."

Beyond receiving local acclaim for his work with tigers, some animal rights activists also accused Easley of mistreatment in the past. The Humane Society, in 2017, accused Easley of whipping a tiger 31 times in two minutes and forcing his animals to live in poor conditions.

According to PETA, when Joe Exotic was operating his Oklahoma roadside zoo, G.W. Exotic Animal Park, Easley boarded his tigers in cramped cages at the roadside zoo during the winter.

PETA Releases Statement

Following Easley's death, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) released the following statement:

"It's never safe for humans to interact directly with apex predators, and it's never a surprise when a human is attacked by a stressed big cat who has been caged, whipped, and denied everything natural and important to them. PETA is calling for the remaining wild animal exhibitors who aren't dead or in federal prison to get out of the business now and send the animals to accredited sanctuaries where they can finally live in peace."