Tiger Gets Loose in Houston Neighborhood, Armed Sheriff's Deputy Confronts It in Viral Video

Video footage of an armed individual confronting a tiger roaming the streets of a West Houston neighborhood is being widely circulated on social media.

Cellphone-captured videos show the wild animal lurking around the Fleetwood neighborhood until an armed man decided to confront it with a firearm on Sunday night.

Police Received Reports of an 'Aggressive Tiger' on the Loose

According to Houston police, they received reports of a loose Bengal tiger spotted in the 1100 block of Ivy Wall Drive. The caller told police that the tiger "had a collar around its neck" and was "looking aggressive."

In one video, obtained by local news outlet, KHOU11, the wild cat can be seen prowling around the front yard of a house. "It's someone's pet," one of the family members who filmed the clip from their vehicle can be heard saying.

Sheriff's Deputy Draws Gun at Tiger Before Owner Flees with it

Twitter user Rob Wormald shared a video sent to him by his parents who live on the same street. In the clip, the tiger can be seen approaching a man with what appears to be a handgun drawn at the animal. "No sir, no sir," the man can be heard saying as the wild cat walks towards him before going out of the camera's view.

"Get the f*ck back inside," the man, later identified as a sheriff's deputy who lives on the street says to the exotic pet's owner. "F*ck you and your tiger."

"I'll get him," the tiger's owner responds.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the owner then fled with the animal in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Here is another angle:

Houston's Tiger Problem

This is not the first time a tiger has been spotted in a Houston neighborhood. In 2019, a woman found a caged tiger in a vacant Houston home and in 2016 a young female tiger wearing a leash was found wandering in a neighborhood in Conroe. It jumped up and licked the face of a resident who approached it, according to the Associated Press.

Texas law allows private ownership of tigers and other "dangerous wild animals", as long as applicants register with their local animal control or sheriff, provide a paperwork copy to the state, and follow caging requirements.