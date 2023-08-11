Tiffany Gomas: Marketing Executive Who Went Viral after Bizarre Plane Meltdown Breaks Silence and Begs People Not to Judge

The Dallas marketing executive who went viral after she exclaimed, "that motherf***er back there is not real" as she stormed off an American Airlines flight last month has opened up for the first time since the bizarre rant. Tiffany Gomas said her life has been "blown up" since she hit headlines after her profanity-laden rant.

The incident that took place on July 2 raised safety concerns as Gomas, 38, clutching her Goyard bag, rushed to the aircraft's front and told fellow travelers that she was exiting the flight because she believed that the plane was not safe. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

Breaking Her Silence

On Wednesday, Gomas spoke to DailyMail.com and shared: "No one knows anyone else's story, and no one should judge. No one knows what it's like."

She told the outlet, "My life has been blown up. It's frightening. Things go viral and everything changes."

The viral video appears to show a visibly shaken Gomas warning passengers: "I'm getting the f*** off and there's a reason.... I'm telling you right now that motherf***er back there is not real and you can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I'm not going to."

The 38-year-old owner of Uppercut Marketing, which assures its clients that "We make you look really, really good," stood at the door of her $1.6 million home while speaking to DailyMail.com and said that she was consulting a lawyer.

She was wearing a tight white tank and black leggings while her long hair was slicked back in a bun.

"They're staking out my house. They're staking out my neighbors. They're going through my mail," she said, adding, "So much of what's out there is inaccurate"

However, she declined to comment further.

Passengers aboard Flight 1009, traveling from Dallas Fort Worth to Orlando on that particular day, had to deplane due to the actions of a "distraught" Gomas as she suggested the aircraft was unsafe, compelling the staff to rescreen the aircraft.

Life-Changing Incident

Gomas, a wealthy marketing executive from Dallas, had earlier accused her relatives of stealing her Airpods, per a police report. She was kicked off the plane following her bizarre outburst which led to hours of delays for other passengers.

"The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination," the police document states.

"Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side," the statement added.

All the passengers aboard Flight 1009 from Fort Worth to Orlando were required to disembark. This step was taken as a precautionary measure due to the specific concerns raised by Gomas. The passengers underwent security screening once again before reboarding the plane.

"TSA personnel arrived at the scene to conduct a full rescreening of the aircraft," the paperwork revealed.

When officers reached the gate, Gomas was visibly upset and trying to reenter the plane. She declined to cooperate as Dallas-Fort Worth Department of Public Safety officers attempted to engage in conversation with her.

"[The airline manager] gave Gomes a verbal criminal trespass notice, explaining she was denied boarding and needed to depart the secure area," investigators noted.

The passenger who had been denied entry was later escorted to the non-secure section of the airport. However, this did not deter her from making multiple attempts to return through TSA screening and gain access to the boarding area, according to the provided documents.

Eventually, the police located Gomas at the terminal curb, where she was seated and waiting for an Uber.

She was issued a citation for a criminal trespass notice, which she declined to sign. Gomas did not provide her identification to the police, as indicated in the complaint. She was not formally arrested or detained.

While her public image may have suffered, from a legal perspective, Gomas is probably not facing significant consequences.

Public records indicate that Gomas live in a $2 million home, located in the coveted Lakewood neighborhood of the city.

She is a marketing executive who held the position of Vice President at Elevate Brand Marketing. In 2017, she was named a "rising star" by a trade publication in her field.

"Tiffany has built a sales portfolio and track record that rivals account managers with decades in the business," co-worker Dave Sedlin told the outlet.

In the accompanying profile, the Oklahoma State University alumna encouraged young people entering her field to "roll with the punches" and "work hard and play hard."