Tied Hands, No Water, No Bathroom: Brazilian Migrants Recall Harrowing Experience on Deportation Flights

The Brazilian government has condemned the treatment of its citizens deported from the United States, describing their ordeal as a blatant violation of human rights. The Foreign Ministry vowed to seek explanations from the Trump administration after 88 deportees arrived in Manaus, Brazil, in handcuffs, sparking outrage and demands for accountability.

On Friday night, a U.S. deportation flight carrying Brazilian migrants landed in Manaus instead of its original destination, Belo Horizonte, due to technical issues. Brazilian authorities immediately ordered the removal of handcuffs from passengers, citing "degrading treatment." Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski called the incident a "flagrant disregard for the fundamental rights of Brazilian citizens."

The incident comes as the Trump administration intensifies its immigration crackdown. Since returning to office a week ago, President Trump has prioritized mass deportations, using military aircraft to expel undocumented immigrants to various countries, including Brazil and Guatemala. Brazil's justice and foreign ministries criticized these measures, saying they reflect a troubling disregard for human dignity.

Passengers Describe "Nightmare" Conditions

Edgar Da Silva Moura, a 31-year-old computer technician deported after seven months in U.S. detention, described horrific conditions on the flight. "We were tied hand and foot, denied water, and couldn't use the bathroom," he told AFP. Moura said the heat caused several passengers to faint.

Luis Antonio Rodrigues Santos, 21, also shared his ordeal, recalling "four hours without air conditioning" on the aircraft. He said passengers with respiratory problems struggled during the flight, which felt like a "nightmare."

Brazilian media aired footage of passengers disembarking in handcuffs and ankle shackles, further fueling public anger. Human Rights Minister Macae Evaristo revealed that children, including some with autism, were among those deported, raising additional concerns about their treatment.

Brazil Demands Accountability

In a statement, Brazil's Foreign Ministry announced plans to demand an explanation from the U.S. government. "We will not tolerate the degrading treatment of our citizens," the ministry declared. To ensure their safety, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ordered a Brazilian Air Force aircraft to transport the deportees to their final destinations.

A government source clarified that the deportation flight stemmed from a 2017 bilateral agreement rather than new orders from Trump. However, the incident has drawn attention to the broader impact of Trump's immigration policies.

Trump's Hardline Immigration Stance

President Trump's second term has been marked by aggressive actions on immigration. On his first day back in office, he declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, deployed additional troops, and announced plans to deport undocumented individuals en masse.

While deportation flights occurred under previous administrations, Trump has broken with precedent by using military aircraft for these operations. A flight to Guatemala this week expelled 265 migrants, underscoring the administration's commitment to its hardline agenda.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security. Trump has vowed to target so-called "criminal aliens" as part of his sweeping efforts to overhaul immigration policies.

Growing Backlash

The treatment of deportees has drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups and foreign governments alike. Brazil's response highlights the mounting tensions between the Trump administration and Latin American nations over immigration issues.

As deportation flights continue, questions about the ethics and legality of such practices are likely to intensify. For the Brazilians who endured the harrowing journey home, their experience serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of these policies.