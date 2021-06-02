Not Bae Suzy, Song Joong Ki to Romance Hospital Playlist's Shin Yung Been in New JTBC Drama?

JTBC's upcoming drama Chabeol Family's Youngest Son is in news again. Reports claim that the casting team has approached Hospital Playlist actress Shin Hyun Been with an offer to play the female lead in the drama. Earlier it was reported that Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki has been offered the role of male lead.

According to Soompi, an industry representative told on June 2 that Shin Hyun Been has been cast for a leading role in the new JTBC drama Chaebol Family's Youngest Son. Following the reports, Shin Hyun Been's agency Yooborn Company confirmed the news and stated: "She has received a casting offer for the drama Chaebol Family's Youngest Son and is currently reviewing the offer."

Earlier, Song Joong Ki's agency also had confirmed the news and had said that the actor was reviewing the offer. The agency has not confirmed if the actor has accepted the offer. There were also reports that Bae Suzy is likely to be considered to play the female lead's role in the drama.

But now reports have confirmed that Shin Hyun Been has been offered the role of female lead. In the latest news, Sweet Home actor Kim Nam Hee has joined the cast of the JTBC drama. Reports claimed that the actor accepted the role in the drama on May 31.

Chabeol Family's Youngest Son

The drama is about a man who served a chabeol family for over 10 years with loyalty, but gets killed after being falsely accused of embezzlement. The man is said to be re-born again as the youngest son of the chabeol family. If accepted, Song Joong ki will play the role of Jin Do Joon, the man who is born as the youngest son of the chabeol family. How he takes revenge against the family members forms the main crux of the story.

If Shin Hyun Been accepts the offer, she will play the role of prosecutor Seo Min Young. She works at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office and is ready to break the law in order to make sure the victim gets justice.

Shin Hyun Been is currently awaiting the release of the drama Hospital Playlist 2 scheduled for June 17. She had played the role of doctor in the general surgeon department. She was seen as Yoo Yeon Sook's love interest in the drama Hospital Playlist. She is also acting in a new JTBC drama A Person Similar to You. She is also known for her performance in dramas Confession, Mistress, Rain or Shine and films Cheer-up Mr Lee, The Closet, Beasts Clawing at Straws, Confidential Assignment and more.

Chaebol Family's Youngest Son is being directed by Jung Dae Yoon of She Was Pretty fame and written by Kim Tae Hee of Sungkyunkwan Scandal fame. The drama is expected to begin filming by the end of 2021 and is set to premier in the first half of 2022.