Three South Korean Women Mysteriously Vanish During a Trip to the Las vegas

A South Korean family of three has vanished during a trip to the United States, leaving authorities and loved ones searching for answers. Jiyeon Lee, 33, her mother Taehee Kim, 59, and aunt Junghee Kim, 54, disappeared while traveling from the Grand Canyon to Las Vegas earlier this month. The trio was last seen driving a rented white BMW.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office reported that GPS data placed their vehicle on Interstate 40, near Williams, Arizona, about 35 minutes west of Flagstaff. Since then, there has been no contact or further sightings of the family. A search operation is underway, with local authorities treating the case as a high priority.

On March 21, officials issued a missing persons alert, posting details and photos of the missing family on social media. The poster also called on the public to come forward with any information. The sheriff's office confirmed that the case has drawn significant attention both in Arizona and internationally.

Adding to the mystery, a massive snowstorm hit the area on the same day, causing a 22-vehicle crash on the highway. The pileup left two people dead and 16 others injured. Authorities are now investigating whether the accident could be related to the family's disappearance.

"A major accident happened around the time their phones last sent signals, so we cannot rule out a possible connection," a police officer said, according to reports. However, officials have yet to confirm any direct link between the crash and the missing persons case.

Coconino County Sheriff's spokesman Jon Paxton told ABC News that investigators are actively exploring the possibility of a connection but emphasized that nothing has been confirmed yet.

The missing women were scheduled to return to South Korea on March 17. After losing contact with them, relatives contacted South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for help. An official from the Republic of Korea Consulate General in Los Angeles said, "We have provided all available information to local authorities and deployed staff to the area to assist with the search."

The sheriff's office has since conducted an extensive search, covering the highway, nearby service roads, and local hospitals. Despite these efforts, no leads have emerged, and officials now say they have exhausted their immediate options.

The disappearance has sparked growing concern among the South Korean community, with many anxiously awaiting updates. Authorities urge anyone with information about the family's whereabouts to come forward. The case remains under active investigation.