Three North Korean soldiers were reportedly arrested for dancing to the choreography of popular Kpop band BTS' single 'Blood, Sweat and Tears'. The soldiers arrested are in their 20s and are currently waiting for their punishment to e announced, reported DailyNK.

The three soldiers are facing the charges of being influenced by South Korean culture. Reports claim that the trio was arrested when they were on the tour of Mount Baekdu along with the North Korean army.

Soldiers Dragged Out of The Train

According to DailyNK, the incident occurred at Sokhu Station in South Hamgyong Province, North Korea, on August 5. The train in which the soldiers were traveling, bound for Hyesan from Pyongyang, experienced a power outage and came to a sudden halt.

The three soldiers from the air force division are said to have danced to the BTS song blood, Sweat and Tears while providing entertainment. But this did not go well with the senior officers and the trio was dragged out of the train by Defense Security Agency (former Security Command) members.

The soldiers have been accused of being influenced by decadent South Korean propaganda. The decision to arrest the soldiers was taken by the propaganda worker of the General Political Bureau and the director of the Bureau of Security Affairs.

BTS Choreography VS Exciting Boy Scout Dance

In addition, the unit represented by the three soldiers has been put on a state of emergency. The officers termed the action of the trio as the one emerging from the rotten state of mind. However, the three soldiers are said to have an impeccable record. They have shown exemplary behavior during training and also in service, report claims.

The soldiers are said to have told the probing officers that they had no idea that the choreography had anything to do with South Korea or BTS. They explained that the dance was known as an exciting boy scout dance in a North Korean region and they picked it up from the unit members.

North Korea bans its citizens from getting influenced by South Korean culture. It does not allow any news from South Korea to seep into the country as well as does not reveal any of its secrets to the world, except for the news the North Korean leader wants the world to know. DailyNk is a Seoul-based non-profit organization that provides news about North Korea and boasts of having sources inside North Korea.

But one question remains. If no news, videos or entertainment contents from South Korea are allowed to enter North Korea, how did the officers pinpoint that the song and dance was influenced from the South Korean band BTS?