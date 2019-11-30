A stabbing incident that occurred on Friday night at a shopping street in the Hague has left three, all minors, injured. A middle-aged assailant stabbed three, on a busy shopping street in The Hague on Friday night.

Three minors injured

All the three injured are minors, the reason for their injury unknown, whether they were wounded by knife attack or the panic that ensued. All the victims were released from the hospital late Friday, AFP reported.

The incident occurred at 7:45 pm, on the busy Black Friday evening in Grote Marktstraat, one of The Hague's most popular shopping areas. The police soon cordoned off the area, the suspect has not been nabbed.

On Friday, NOS, the Dutch national broadcaster, said there did not appear to be a terrorist motive behind the knife attack. However, a police spokeswoman said it was too early to establish a motive for the attack in The Hague. "We are keeping every scenario open," police spokesperson Marije Kuiper said.

The stabbing happened about 7:45 pm when a man attacked several people on the street. Investigators were "keeping every scenario open," the spokeswoman added. The Hague police in a separate statement informed that they were hunting a middle-aged man (45-50 years old) and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of north African descent.

The incident occurred just hours after a man, wearing a fake suicide vest, fatally stabbed two and injured others on the London Bridge. The assailant was later shot dead by the police, which described the incident as a 'terrorist attack'.

Last year, the Netherlands went through a similar stabbing incident in Amsterdam when two Americans were wounded in a knife attack. The attack was termed to have had a "terror motive".