Three Fully Vaccinated Hawaii Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus

Three Hawaii residents were baffled to find out they've been tested positive for Covid-19 even after being fully vaccinated with both the dozes.

The individuals had received Pfizer and Moderna vaccines respectively while the first jab was taken in early January, the other was taken in February.

In all the three cases, the patients did not become severely ill and they did not transmit the virus to anyone else, the state Department of Health said in a statement.

One among the three patients is a health care worker from Oahu who had traveled to several cities across America, the department said. Following protocol, the worker had to be tested despite receiving the jab and realized she tested positive only after returning home to Hawaii.

Dr. Melinda Ashton of Hawaii Pacific Health stressed on the fact that the virus is here to stay for a longer period and the only way to defeat it is to be cautious and avoid unnecessary traveling.

"Absolutely you need to be careful during those times when you're in the airport, on the airplane, with other people in larger groups,'' said Dr. Ashton to the NYPost.

The Coronavirus Vaccines Works On 95% of People'

Health officials from Hawaii showed no surprise that three people tested positive despite being vaccinated as they revealed that the jab works only on 95% of the population and some might remain vulnerable to the virus but not fall severally sick when they come in contact.

"Remember, 95% of people get immunity from the vaccines and 5% don't from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine," said Lt. Gov. Josh Green to the news station KHON2.

Green also clapped back at those who say the vaccine does not work saying it does work on a huge population and might not take effect in only a handful of people. ''Some people are going to dive on to this and say, oh, then the vaccine doesn't work. No, it does work. It works in a huge percentage of people, but not everyone and that's an important message.''