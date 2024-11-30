Three California Teens Killed in Harrowing Tesla Cybertruck Crash Were Longtime Friends and Were Visiting Home for Holidays

The three California teenagers who tragically lost their lives in a fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash on Thanksgiving Eve have been identified as Bay Area college students and close friends, authorities said. Police are investigating whether speed was a contributing factor in the accident.

Jack Nelson, Soren Dixon, and Krysta Tsukahara, all 19-year-old sophomores who became friends in high school, were returning from an event in Piedmont around 3 a.m. on Wednesday when their SUV veered off the road, struck a tree, and erupted into flames, CBS San Francisco reported. A fourth passenger, Jordan Miller, a 20-year-old University of Wisconsin sophomore, survived but sustained severe burns, his mother, Samantha Miller, said.

Tragic Death of Three Friends

He underwent surgery on Friday morning, Samantha told the station. "It's a devastating situation. And you know, we're all thinking about the kids that were lost," his mother said.

Nelson and Dixon were both members of the lacrosse team at Piedmont High School, with Nelson also participating in junior varsity football and varsity soccer.

Dixon continued his lacrosse career at the University of Southern California, while Nelson enrolled at the University of Colorado Boulder and became a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.

It was not immediately clear which university Tsukahara attended.

On Friday, police were investigating whether speeding might have contributed to the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles, according to authorities.

The sleek, futuristic electric vehicle veered off the road, hit a cement wall, and became wedged between the wall and a tree, Piedmont Police Captain Chris Monahan told The Chronicle.

Investigation Still ongoing to Find What Led to the Crash

When officers arrived at the scene, the SUV was engulfed by flames that rose to twice its height. The California Highway Patrol took possession of the Cybertruck and plans to examine it for potential mechanical issues.

Tesla has announced several recalls for its 2024 Cybertruck models earlier this year.

Last month, the Elon Musk-owned automaker announced a recall of over 27,000 Cybertrucks due to delayed rear-view camera displays, which could hinder driver visibility and raise the risk of accidents.

Earlier this year, Tesla also issued voluntary recalls for thousands of Cybertrucks—one in April for defective accelerator pedals that could lead to serious crashes, and another in June for problems with windshield wipers and exterior trim.