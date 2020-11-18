Even as the election audit is coming to a close, more than 2,000 uncounted votes were uncovered at a county in Georgia. The incident was reported from Floyd County, where officials discovered nearly 2,600 votes. Will this change Trump's chances?

According to the unofficial breakdown of the votes that missed the counting process previously, 1,643 votes were in support of Trump and 865 were for Biden, and remaining 16 votes were cast in favor of Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.

A total of 5 million people had cast their votes in Georgia. Currently, Biden is leading by nearly 14,000 votes against Trump. Thus, these uncounted votes will not make any difference, say reports. Hand count of the votes is being conducted to find out such discrepancies and set the final count right.

Recount VS Hand Count

This is not recount but a re-tally or hand count. Recounting is allowed only after the state has certified the results and a candidate requests for it. Hand counting is completed in Fulton and DeKalb. Gwinnett and other counties in Georgia will wind up the process soon. At least 81 counties are yet to complete the re-tally of votes.

Re-tally is conducted to give Georgians confidence that all votes have been counted. The votes discovered in Fayette shows why the re-tally is important, said Republican U.S. Representative Doug Collins in a statement.

Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the new statewide election system for the secretary of state's office, addressed claims on voter fraud and said "President Trump is just wrong - flat out, 100 percent, four square wrong."

"All we did was send out an official election bulleting telling people, hey follow our rules... it's just wrong, it's confusing to people, people wanna believe it because the president's saying it, but this consent decree literally didn't do anything and change the law in how we do signature match," Sterling said.

Separate Audit of Voting Machines

Following the claims of error in voting machines, Secretary of State Raffensperger announced that he had had ordered a separate audit of voting machines, to ensure they were not hacked or tampered with. He also said that the audit was performed by Huntsville, Ala.-based Pro V&V, which is a U.S. Election Assistance Commission certified testing laboratory.

Clearing the air about another misconception, the officials clarified that no absentee ballots were sent to Georgia voters without them being requested. Meanwhile Georgia has not certified full results yet. But it is expected to announce results on November 20.

Once the tally is completed and the results are certified, the party or candidate can seek a recount. Recounting of votes will be done using scanners that read and tally the votes.