Woman Wielding a Samurai Sword and Speaking Mandarin Chinese Kills Man in and Injures Two Others in Broad Daylight in Los Angeles

A woman wielding a Samurai sword brutally killed one person and injured two others in an deadly attack in Los Angeles on Thursday. Investigators are still working to determine what triggered the violence, which reportedly stemmed from a domestic dispute.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a quiet street in San Dimas, where they encountered a woman covered in blood and holding a Samurai sword. In the footage, slash wounds could be seen covering her leg, and as she moved forward, she left a trail of blood behind her. It seemed to the deputies that the woman wanted to show them the sword.

Brutal Daylight Murder

When the officers ordered her to put the weapon on the ground, she complied and raised her hands afterward. She then led the deputies to a nearby house on the street, where they found a woman with severe lacerations.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Continuing their search of the house, the deputies found another woman who was "transferred to a local hospital due to a medical emergency," according to Lt. Daniel Vizcarra.

According to KTLA, the medical emergency may have been a heart attack.

Murder Motive Unclear, Investigation Launched

Currently, detectives are struggling to move forward with the investigation because the women involved speak only Mandarin Chinese.

However, based on the evidence gathered, they suspect there may be a familial connection between the women.

'The preliminary investigation suggests that there may be a family connection, but again, because of the language barrier, we have not confirmed that,' Lt. Vizcarra reported.

In a bid to facilitate the investigation, interpreters were dispatched to the scene of the incident and the hospital to assist the detectives.

"I'm a little bit uneasy because I don't know what's going on," one resident in the area told KTLA.

"I'm shocked, surprised," the resident continued.

"This doesn't happen in this neighborhood."