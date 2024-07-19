Thomas Matthew Crooks: Trump Shooter May Have Been Suffering from Undiagnosed Mental Illness as It Is Revealed He Had Almost No Online Presence: Report

Thomas Matthew Crooks may have been dealing with an undiagnosed mental health disorder, possibly some form of depression, before opening fire at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, on Saturday, according to a report. Crooks fits the profile of a loner or outcast, having experienced a life marked by isolation or rejection, sources told The New York Post.

While there are no clear signs that the 20-year-old Crooks ever sought professional mental health treatment, investigators found that his digital footprint included internet searches related to major depressive disorder. He is believed to have obsessive-compulsive tendencies and an aptitude for mechanical or technical skills, including expertise with guns, sources told the outlet.

Trump Shooter May Not Have Been Well

The investigation has revealed that Crooks had almost no online presence, prompting authorities to focus on examining his electronic devices to uncover why he nearly assassinated Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The search is moving slowly due to the large volume of data, totaling around 4.5 terabytes, spread across a laptop, USB drives, and two cell phones, according to sources.

So far, searches of one of his phones have not uncovered a clear motive for the young shooter, but his browser history indicates a wide interest in high-profile people, celebrities, and politicians, regardless of their political affiliation.

In addition to researching Trump and President Biden, Crooks also looked up information on FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and a member of the British royal family, although the New York Times did not specify which royal.

This came as it was revealed on Wednesday that Crooks posted a chilling warning on a gaming platform before shooting the former president.

U.S. Senators were informed that the 20-year-old gunman had written on Steam: "July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds," according to DailyMail.com.

Chilling warning from Trump Shooter

On July 13, Crooks opened fire on the Republican nominee from a rooftop just 130 yards away from the rally stage in Butler, Pennsylvania. Senators were also told that investigators found searches related to Trump, President Joe Biden, and the timing of the Democratic National Convention.

Crooks also searched for details about the July 13 rally where he later carried out the shocking assassination attempt.

The FBI also found that Crooks had two cell phones, with the second one found at his home containing just 27 contacts. Senators were also told that Secret Service personnel spotted Crooks 10 minutes before he appeared onstage — a full 20 minutes before he fired his first shot.

Sources told the Daily Mail that more than an hour elapsed from the time Crooks was first seen by the Secret Service to when he fired his initial shots. Even more concerning, counter snipers saw Crooks on the roof 20 minutes before he shot at the former president.

At 5:52 p.m., Crooks was identified as "suspicious" by the counter snipers on the roof. Trump took the stage at 6:02 p.m. and around 10 minutes later, around 6:12 p.m., Crooks began shooting.

Officials did not confirm a definitive motive and stated that his reasons remain unclear. They indicated that they have not found any ideological materials that could explain why Crooks chose to shoot the former president.