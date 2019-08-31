The National University of Singapore (NUS) announced that NUS career+ mobile application, which was introduced to NUS undergraduates in September 2018, has been extended to more than 312,000 NUS alumni to boost their career.

As mentioned by the University this app allows the users to leverage big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help them in career advancement.

NUS Senior Deputy President & Provost Professor Ho Teck Hua said currently 4,400 undergraduate students are using the app and the feedback from its users has been positive.

"We are therefore very pleased to customise this unique career planning tool for our alumni to help them stay competitive in the job market."

As per NUS the extension of the app to alumni is the part of the University's on-going efforts to promote lifelong learning among its students and alumni.

In addition, Professor Ho said that since the nature of jobs is changing rapidly and the NUS career+ app provides a quick, simple, and convenient way for the University alumni "to stay abreast of the new industry developments and prepare themselves by adopting new skills that are in demand."

"The app nudges our alumni to set clear career goals and encourages them to update and upgrade their skills and work experience."

It should be noted that along with NUS, a Singapore based leading AI and big data analytics company called JobTech Pte Ltd, developed this app, which includes three key components, which are setting of career goals, job recommendations and suggestions for relevant courses to close skill gaps. Through this app, the users can also access important news to keep themselves updated with the latest industry developments.

After downloading this app when a user is done with creating an account or profile, it will guide them to set career goals. It will also capable of analysing the resume of a user and based on that it shows options to job opportunities and relevant courses.

Kaylene Lee, an NUS Arts and Social Sciences alumna who works in the public sector said that NUS career+ is very user-friendly and "It recommends courses based on your interest and also has a career goal planning function.

"I would recommend it to all alumni even if you are not looking for new career opportunities," she added.

You can download this app for iOS and Android phones.