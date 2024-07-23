This Legendary Indian Cricketer Has Fascination for Aliens [Details]

Virat Kohli is one of the most sought-after cricket players the world has ever witnessed. The Indian cricketer recently announced his retirement from the twenty-twenty format after playing a crucial role in helping his side win the World Cup.

And now, Dinesh Karthik, his co-player revealed that Kohli has a fascination for aliens. Karthik also added that Kohli has shown him some videos on YouTube that show alleged aliens.

Virat Kohli Believes in Aliens

Karthik made these remarks in a recent interview with Cricbuzz. When Karthik was talking, a fan asked him whether he believed in alien existence.

Karthik revealed that he does not believe in aliens, adding that former Indian captain Kohli has a fascination for extraterrestrial existence.

"I do not believe in aliens. I do not have much knowledge in that domain. But I will tell you who is interested in aliens. You will be surprised, yes, Virat Kohli," said Karthik during the talk.

He added: "I remember him showing me a YouTube video about aliens spotted in America or some place in Nevada. I forgot the name exactly. It is not something that is top of my list in terms of memory, but I know, he was very interested in that subject."

Alien Debate Continues

Even though the scientific community lacks proof of alien presence on earth, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that extraterrestrials are already here on the planet. According to these conspiracy theorists, governments are covering up facts about alien existence fearing public panic.

A few years ago, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief also said that alien presence is real.

Eshed also hinted at the presence of an underground base on Mars where representatives of aliens and humans meet together. He also added that former American president Donald Trump was once on the verge of disclosing facts about extraterrestrials, but he later canceled the plan fearing mass hysteria.