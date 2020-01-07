After successfully raising funds through an Indiegogo campaign, ShiftCam has started accepting orders for its multi-lens cases for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro that adds up to five camera lenses to augment and enhance the camera capabilities of Apple's latest iPhone offering using a slide-to-shift frame system on the case's rear.

Which lenses come included?

The ShiftCam case for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with the maximum lens options that turn the existing 2x Telephoto lens into 4x Telephoto and adds a 180-degree fish-eye lens to the main camera. In addition, the case includes a Circular Polarizer Lens for the Ultra-Wide camera, as well as a 10x Macro and 20x Macro lens for the main and Telephoto cameras.

The iPhone 11 case comes as a 3-in-1 option with a 10x Macro and 180-degree fish-eye lens, while also adding the same Circular Polarizer to the Ultra-Wide camera. You can also add additional lenses to the ShiftCam iPhone cases.

How does it work?

The new case allows iPhone 11 series owners to enjoy several new shooting options on the go and while there are plenty of companies in the market that sell clip-on lenses for iPhones, ShiftCam's multi-lens case is a better option for two main reasons.

Firstly, you'll always be carrying the lenses with you and secondly, they're much faster and easier to use than clip-on lenses as all you need to do is choose the base camera from the Camera app and then slide the matching lens over the rear camera.

For instance, for the 4x telephoto you need to slide over the normal 2x telephoto lens and for the 180-degree fisheye you need to slide over the ultra-wide lens. Of course, while the case provides portability, it comes with a downside: you'll have to a relatively bulky case on your iPhone.

Pricing

The 3-in-1 MulitLens Case for ‌iPhone 11‌ is priced at $64.99, while the 5-in-1 MultiLens Cases for ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ both cost $74.99. All of the cases are available in either a matte black or a clear, matte transparent colour.

These multi-lens cases are not limited to the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro series. The company also makes cases for other iPhone models as well. These include iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.