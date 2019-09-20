World Wrestling Entertainment TV Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has got hitched, according to her Instagram post. The wrestler who does not need any introduction for her contribution to WWE stated that she tied her knot in the presence of only two guests and they were her dogs. The WWE official page also acknowledged that the news of her marriage.

The 44-year-old professional wrestler-cum-model took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her and her husband on their wedding in Sedona located in Arizona.

In the caption, she described her husband as the most incredible human being ever and expressed her happiness for tying the knot with him. Both of them were looking adorable together in their wedding dress.

"I married the most incredible human today & words cannot describe how grateful I am. Just us & the doggies in Sedona. So magical," her Instagram post read.

Wilson was a pretty much well-known figure among the female wrestlers during the early 2000s. She debuted in World Championship Wrestling in the year 1999 before signing for WWE in 2001 where she made her debut on SmackDown! as a part of the Alliance team during the Invasion storyline.

She did not feature in the Women's title scenario like her contemporaries Trish Stratus and Lita, but she got the attention because of her long run with the WWE company.

The 44-year-old American wrestler was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year in the month of April. She was quite ecstatic with her induction and expressed her happiness on Jim Ross' podcast, named The Jim Ross Report.

The American wrestler mentioned that she was surprised with her getting inducted in the Hall of Fame and when Mark Carrano called her up, she initially thought that it was to invite her to watch a show.

But when he mentioned the real reason the 44-year-old was actually surprised.