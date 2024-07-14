'This is How You Premiere a Good Drama' - Good Partner Opens to Rave Reviews 

The new SBS legal drama Good Partner premiered on Friday (July 12) at 10:00 pm KST. Episode 1 introduced viewers to Jang Nara as star lawyer Cha Eun Kyung and Nam Ji Hyun as rookie lawyer Han Yu Ri. The rookie wanted to be a corporate lawyer. The mini-series focussed on her struggles as a divorce attorney in the first two episodes.

Good Partner narrates various relationship stories that end in divorce. The legal drama takes viewers through the challenges of the attorneys while they deal with each divorce case. The rookie lawyer was reminded of her painful past while dealing with her clients. Her senior helped her every time she got carried away by similar situations.

Yu Ri dealt with her first divorce case alone and learned something new about her work in the first episode. The rookie lawyer teamed up with the star attorney for her second case in episode 2. The two divorce attorneys, who are opposites, got closer to each other while working for their clients. Yu Ri and Eun Kyung won the hearts of millions of K-drama fans worldwide with their relationship.

Good Partner Preview Review Roundup

Cha Eun Kyung is becoming fond of Han Yuri, and it's heartwarming to see. She gives Yuri space to learn and only steps in when needed, letting her face the consequences and grow. The character buildup is brilliant. I'm floored #GoodPartner

What I like most about #GoodPartner is that it doesn't have unrealistic plot devices portraying lawyers as superheroes. They represent real people who, with their different forms of interpretation, values, and personal struggles, work to solve everyday life cases.

Jang Nara is back, and it's always a pleasure to see her acting with this incredible talent she has. I feel like I'm seeing and listening to a real lawyer.

It's going to be fun once this mentor-mentee relationship develops. Right now the mentee doesn't like the mentor but the mentor is already slightly impressed haha. Quite the opposite from usual dynamics #GoodPartner

#GoodPartner's first episode was so good. I've been craving a good legal drama & finally, we have it here. I love these women & their dynamics already. The comedy is perfect (for me) & the overall tone is just.

I would like to see how Cha Eun Kyung's approach to her case is different than her attorney's side. This is where her human side kicks in... I love that the writer is trying to show this contrast between pro-life and personal life.

This is how you premiere a good drama pilot by the way... I hope SBS is aware that they have a gem in their hands #GoodPartner

How to Watch?

An actual divorce attorney wrote the story of Good Partner. Screenwriter Choi Yu Na wrote the script for this mini-series. Director Kim Ga Ram directed the mini-series with Ahn Ji Sook. It stars Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Jun Han, Pyo Ji Hoon, Ji Seung Hyun, and Han Jae Yi. The mini-series will return with a new episode on SBS on Friday (July 19) at 10:00 pm KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Good Partner:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for the next episode shows Yu Ri struggling to work under Eun Kyung as a divorce attorney. She tells someone in her office that she may not work with this team. The followers of this legal drama curiously wait to know what lies ahead for the two lead women in the story. According to the production team, Yu Ri will experience a change in feelings towards Cha Eun Kyung.

"The first team played by these two polar opposite lawyers will unfold entertainingly. There will also be a change in Han Yu Ri's feelings towards Cha Eun Kyung. Please stay tuned to find out how her feelings change," the producers teased.