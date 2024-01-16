This is How Marry My Husband Actor Na In Woo Describes his Co-star Park Min Young

Marry My Husband stars Na In Woo, Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyung, and Choi Gyu Ri recently opened up about their characters in the ongoing tvN revenge drama Marry My Husband. The cast members also shared the challenges they faced while filming this mini-series. In Woo praised Min Young and said, "She is Pretty".

Na In Woo and Park Min Young won the hearts of millions of K-drama fans worldwide with their portrayal of Yoo Ji Hyuk and Kang Ji Won in the tvN romance revenge drama. The mini-series also features Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon, and Lee Gi Kwang as lead cast members. The production team recently released behind-the-scenes footage featuring the cast members and supporting actress Choi Gyu Ri.

In the video, In Woo shared his take on the onscreen transformation of Min Young from an anxious office worker to a confident working woman. He said his co-star looks pretty in every look because changes suit her well.

"Both [long and short hair] suit her well. She looks pretty wearing glasses and without glasses. She comes in every day with barely any makeup. She is pretty," the actor explained.

'Wearing a School Uniform'

Meanwhile, Min Young opened up about wearing a school uniform to portray the high school version of her character. According to the actress, she did not know the past and present of Ji Won would be portrayed by the same person.

"I did not know I would be wearing a school uniform. I'm saying this so people don't misunderstand, but I said from the beginning that I wouldn't play high school Ji Won," she shared.

Cast member Lee Gi Kwang also praised Min Young for pulling the two different versions of her character. He said it was difficult to find out if she was wearing a wig for the younger version of her character.

Marry My Husband tells the story of an ordinary woman who witnessed the extramarital affair between her husband and best friend. The female protagonist gets murdered after she finds out about their relationship. She gets a second chance in life and tries to reverse her dismal fate. The mini-series will return with a new episode on Tuesday (January 16). The chapter will follow Yoo Ji Hyuk and Kang Ji Won as they try to change their fates after getting a second chance.

Watch the Video Below: