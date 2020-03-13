The Indonesian President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo has been sharing the recipe which he believes will ward off the new coronavirus or COVID-19. Jokowi, 58, believes in the herbal concoction called 'jamu', which is made from red ginger, lemongrass, turmeric, and Curcuma, a type of turmeric native to Southeast Asia.

In a statement issued by the President on the government website, he said that he has been drinking the brew three times a day and replacing his daily cup of tea. The President also said that he has been providing his guests with the drink as well. The brew is said to be a cure to various diseases including common flu and stomach aches to uric acid. It is also said to be a mixture that could build stamina in men. It is yet to be proven if the brew can cure Covid-19.

An industry set around 'Jamu'

PT Industri Jamu dan Farmasi Sido Muncul produces the herbal mixture. There are similar companies that make the mixture. Demand for the blend of herbs is on the rise ever since there has been a large spread of the coronavirus. Jokowi also advised his people to grow the herbs on their own.

There has been no formal cure or vaccine against the Covid-19 so far. Investors have been placing bets on who will be the first to develop the vaccination for the Covid-19. The World Health Organisation has not formally verified medicinal herbs as a cure for the new coronavirus. There are several reports talking about a cure, but the agency is yet to declare a proper cure or vaccine.

The message comes after a person died due to the Covid-19 in Indonesia this week. Indonesia has 34 confirmed cases. The country has been criticized for not having any treatment plan against the Covid-19. There has been a drastic rise in the demand for herbal medicines in certain Southeast Asian countries as well.

The WHO has announced the new coronavirus as a pandemic. It has spread to over 110 countries, killing more than 4,700 people and infecting over 128,000 globally. The WHO has requested the people to adhere to proper measures of hygiene and social distancing to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.

Fraudulent coronavirus treatments

Recently there have been several companies selling medicines claiming it to be a cure for the Covid-19. In Idaho, the US Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission sent a warning to Herbal Amy a company that sells a 'Buhner Coronavirus kit' for selling unapproved medicines. They were also added to the federal health-fraud list for selling the said cure.

The FDA and FTC sent warning letters to seven other companies for selling unapproved medicines to the public. The spread of the new coronavirus has also increased the demand for traditional medicines across the world. The panic has led the people to clear the shelves in pharmacies. The natural and herbal treatments have also been trending because of panic. China is also investing in traditional medicines to find a cure for Covid-19.