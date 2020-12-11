'Cyberpunk 2077,' the long-awaited title from Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red that rose to fame with the 'Witcher' franchise, has finally arrived, eight years after its first teaser was dropped.

After multiple delays, death threats and release dates being pushed back, gamers finally got their hands on the highly anticipated sci-fi role-playing game following its release. However, several gamers are experiencing glitches while playing the video game.

Players of the Keanu-Reeves starrer game, which debuted on PC and consoles on Thursday, reported problems such as slow frame rates, crashing, and passers-by walking through characters like ghosts. While some of these bugs are performance-related others are facing a more NSFW glitch that is causing characters' private parts to pop out through their clothes.

As most of you may already know, 'Cyberpunk 2077' allows players to customize the genitals for their characters, giving them an option to choose their depictions of breasts and genitalia, including sizes and combinations of genitals. However, the feature is causing an issue for some players whose characters' penises and breasts are jutting out through the fabric of their clothing.

Below are some of the examples:

It's a Clipping Error

Technically speaking, the wardrobe malfunction seems to be a clipping error in which body parts are sometimes visible through the graphics that represent clothing, according to The Loadout. Although a common occurrence in video games, these errors normally involve things like arms or legs.

Hopefully, the genital-clipping glitch will be patched out soon by CD Projekt Red (the company has already issued at least one patch for the game). Until then, Twitch streamers will have to be more careful about the issue, as they are already potentially facing bans and DMCA strikes for nudity in the game.

"The journey has just begun and we are hard at work on the upcoming fixes and updates to the game," wrote CD Projekt Red on Twitter, without mentioning the bugs.