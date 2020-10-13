The e-commerce platform Amazon has started its annual Prime Day sale, with discounts on thousands of lines as it targets to attract the online customers. The shopping event that started on Tuesday gives big savings and free delivery for the most loyal customers. In 2020, the sale is going to ruin for 48 hours and the members will be able to get access to discounts on a range of the products. Thousands of deals with extra-large discounts on the Amazon Alexa-enabled devices are also expected.

There are Lighting Deals, where customers can get a bargain on certain products for a limited time only. The online shopping platform mentioned that the customers can get up to 50 percent off on items with discounts on items ranging from televisions to smart home devices. But customers will definitely want more discounts to satiate their hunger for shopping.

How to Get Extra 20% Discount on Prime Day

They can unlock a further 20 percent saving by shopping at the right location. It has all to do with the Amazon Warehouse, which gives additional outlet discounts all year round. At this moment it is offering an extra 20 percent off for Prime Day, which means a customer can get a further discount on already reduced items. But to get this advantage, the customer has to be a Prime member.

Amazon Prime Day was started in 2015 for mostly the technology products and normally takes place in July. However, it is starting on October 13 this year. In 2019, Prime Day was the biggest shopping event in the history of Amazon, as it sold more than 100,000 laptops, over one million toys, and 200,000 televisions.

However, the sale has drawn severe criticism for the treatment of its warehouse workers. "Aside from tax avoidance, Amazon has a dubious track record on many issues including workers' rights and the environment. We urge consumers to think about whether they really need to make that purchase on Amazon Prime Day and instead how they can use their money in way that benefits society and the environment," Tim Hunt, who is the director at the Ethical Consumer, stated customers should take their businesses somewhere else.

"There are a number of more ethical big name brands that pay a fairer rate of tax including Richer Sounds and Lush cosmetics (both of whom have been awarded the Fair Tax Mark), we call on those consumers who need to make purchases to seek out more ethical companies such as these," he added. A spokesperson from Amazon said that this year's Prime Day will witness its biggest small business promotion.