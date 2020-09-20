Online shoppers have been buying industrial bleach on Amazon to disinfect themselves from coronavirus despite repeated warnings from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that bleach consumption can be harmful. Reviews under the products show people encouraging others to buy the bleach calling it a "miracle cure."

Chlorine dioxide solutions — also called Miracle or Master Miracle Solution — were sold on Amazon as "water treatment" under the brand names CD Kit and NatriChlor. The product description stated that the solution is not "intended for human consumption." Previously, Amazon pulled down books that promoted the alleged benefits of MMS and said it would stop the promotion of such solution on its website.

According to the FDA, ingesting chlorine dioxide-based products can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration.

"Some product labels claim that vomiting and diarrhea are common after ingesting the product. They even maintain that such reactions are evidence that the product is working. That claim is false," the FDA noted on its website.

Despite the warning, people continue to purchase industrial bleach. Several comments under the products showed shoppers claiming the solution worked for them. They also encouraged others to try before disapproving it.

"My mom who is 77 got Corona, Covid, and had a whole body-ache stomach upset, very extreme headache, fatigue ... Well, she started taking MMS and NOT KIDDING you, she was practically half better the NEXT day and the day after she was totally good!!," one comment read.

"My grandpa loves it and he said he feels better every time he uses it!," another user wrote.

In April, President Donald Trump threw the idea of injecting disinfectant into the bodies of coronavirus patients. "And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? It'd be interesting to check that," Trump said, adding, "I'm not a doctor."

Trump's suggestion prompted disinfectant maker Lysol to issue a statement warning against any consumption of its products.