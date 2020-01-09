Looking to buy the iPhone 11 Pro but it's way out of your budget? You might want to consider the Alcatel 3L. The new smartphone, unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week, costs a sixth of the price of Apple's high-end $1,000 device and comes packed with an impressive camera setup that will give the tech giant a run for its money.

Not only is the Alcatel 3L cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro, but it also comes equipped with better camera specs than the Apple handset, including a 48-megapixel sensor. The device, which has been priced at an affordable $155, offers cost-conscious buyers a triple rear-camera array that is currently trending in the smartphone market and also looks more stylish and elegant than what you'd expect for a smartphone at this price.

How good is the camera?

As mentioned earlier, the three-camera module on the phone's rear includes a 48-megapixel camera, whose photos resolve into a 12-megapixel image by combining the sensor's details into a single image that won't use up your phone's storage.

In addition, there's also a 5-megapixel sensor for ultrawide-angle shots (115 degrees) and a 2-megapixel rear camera with a macro lens and let's not forget the 8MP selfie camera on the front.

The device's camera uses AI to identify up to 22 scenes and optimizes them to bring out the best colour and details from each shot. This is another popular feature that most premium and mid-range smartphones use these days: auto-adjusting white balance and other camera adjustments so your pictures and videos look their absolute best without you having to play around with manual settings.

Other Specs, Availability and Release Date

The Alcatel 3L also features a 6.22-inch LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset will be powered by an octa-core processor and will come equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an "all-day battery life."

The Alcatel 3L will be available in select countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa in two colour options (Chameleon Blue and Dark Chrome ) and is slated to arrive within the first quarter this year. In addition to the 3L, Alcatel showed off a working foldable phone prototype, a sub-$500 curve-screen phone that looks like the Galaxy S10 and a sub-$500 5G phone.