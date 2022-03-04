Thirty-Nine: JTBC Drama Go On a Week-Long Hiatus; Episode 7 Airdate, Spoilers, and More?

Thirty-Nine, the JTBC drama starring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Jo, and Kim Ji Hyun in lead roles, will take a week-long hiatus. The telecast of episodes 7 and 8 is postponed for a week. The chapters were scheduled for March 8 and 9. According to the production team, the mini-series is taking a short break next week for the presidential election coverage.

JTBC also officially announced the change in the broadcasting schedule for the K-drama. The channel might cover South Korea's presidential election during the usual timeslot of this mini-series next week. Though the drama will not return with new episodes next week, it will allow the viewers to re-watch the first six episodes. A special telecast for Thirty Nine is scheduled by JTBC next week. It will feature a sum-up of the first six episodes.

So, when will the mini-series return with a new episode? Episode 7 of this drama is scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 16, at 10.30 pm KST. The next chapter, episode 8, could air on Thursday, March 17, at 10.30 pm KST. Until then, international K-drama fans can catch up with the first six episodes on Netflix. They can also enjoy the special broadcast, probably on the weekend.

Thirty-Nine Episodes 5 and 6 Recap

Shortly before the premiere of this mini-series, director Kim Sang Ho promised a feel-good drama that would not focus on death. But the story is filled up with several emotional sequences from the second episode itself. In the last two chapters, the drama revolved around Jeong Chan Young as she decided to say her goodbyes to her loved ones.

In episode 5, Chan Young told her friends that she wanted to see them settled before bidding adieu to all. She is also shared her bucket list with Cha Mi Jo and Jung Joo Hee. Her friends were surprised to find out that she did not think about herself. Her only wish was to see the people around her happy.

Following are the Four Things Jeong Chan Young included in her bucket list:

Help Joo Hee start dating Chef Park Hyun Joon.

Help Mi Jo find her biological son.

Inform her parents about her illness.

Encourage Kim Jin Seok to rekindle his relationship with Kang Seon Joo.

In episode 5, Chan Young decided to inform her parents about the illness. She went home with Mi Jo and met her parents. But she did not dare to tell her parents that her only daughter was dying. Mi Jo also could not tell them about it. Since Chan Young's mother realized something was bothering her daughter, she decided to visit her.

In the meantime, Mi Jo and Joo Hee moved to Chan Young's house to spend more time together. Shortly Jin Seok also joined them because he wanted to take care of Chan Young. Though Chan Young insisted her friends leave her alone, they did not move out. When Chan Young's mother visited her unexpectedly, she did not know how to handle the situation. She requested her friends not to disclose any details about her illness.

While Chan Young and her friends were enjoying the dinner prepared by her mother, Seon Joo visited her. Mi Jo happened to see her before Chan Young. She immediately took her downstairs and tried to stop her from seeing Chan Young. Mi Jo requested Seon Joo to leave her friend for once.

Thirty Nine Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming chapter will focus on the preparations of Chan Young to bid adieu to all. But Chan Young could go through a hard time as she prepares for her farewell. The promo hinted at troubled moments for her. She may get hurt due to a road accident while with Jin Seok. The footage shows Mi Jo struggling to hold back her tears. Will Chan Young bid adieu to all in the next chapter?

The viewers will have to watch the seventh episode of this mini-series on March 16 to find it out. International fans can watch the chapter with subtitles on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the video also teases a new relationship between Joo Hee and Hyun Joon. The promotional clip shows her informing Mi Jo and Chan Young that she started working as a part-timer at the Chinese restaurant. Her friends are excited to find out if she got closer to the chef while working with him.

Watch the Promo Below: