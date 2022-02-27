Thirty-Nine Episode 4 Recap, Episode 5 Spoilers, Streaming Details: Joyful, Sorrowful Journey Begins

Thirty-Nine featured big revelation, life-changing decisions, and some fun moments of Cha Mi Jo, Jung Chan Young, and Jang Joo Hee in episode 4. The chapter followed the three friends as they struggled to accept the truth. They made a few big decisions, and the next chapter could feature its impact.

The fifth episode of this romantic comedy-drama could show the women enjoying some time together. It might show Mi Jo getting closer to Kim Sun Woo. Joo Hee may also try to know Park Hyun Joon more. Chan Young could happily watch her friends getting to know their soulmates. She may also utilize the time to spend with Kim Jin Seok.

The promo for next week shows Chan Young telling Mi Jo to encourage Joo Hee to spend more time with Hyun Joon. Chan Young says that IQ has nothing to do with dating life. She needs to try aggressively. The footage also shows Mi Jo and Sun Woo reaching out to each other during hard times.

The video then provides a glimpse of the things Chan Young wants to do before bidding adieu to all. The acting teacher informs her friends that she has some lifelong wishes. One of them is to say goodbye to her mom and dad. Another thing that she wants to do is to set Joo Hee with Chef Hyun Joon.

When Chan Young sees Joo Hee and Hyun Joon, she becomes excited. But the promo ends on a sad note as it shows Chan Young telling Mi Jo that she is scared and the situation is scary.

Watch Thirty-Nine Episode 5 promo below:

In the upcoming weeks, the mini-series will take viewers through the joys and sorrows of the lead characters, teased cast member Son Ye Jin. She also said the drama would explain what life, death, existence, and live mean to these women. The actress then assured the K-drama fans that they could never be disappointed while watching it.

"I liked the script that sufficiently expressed life, existence, death, love, and the joys and sorrows of life. I approached [the role] thinking that she looks a bit cold and might be more rational than me. However, I felt limited in expressing her only as a character, so I started filming while thinking, I'm Cha Mi Jo. I liked all her lines and scenes that I can't mention just one", said the actress.

"I'm sure [the drama] won't go against your expectations because it includes a good script, great staff, and amazing actors. As much as you have been waiting, you won't regret it, so please look forward to it", she added.

Thirty-Nine Episode 4 Recap

The chapter begins with a flashback scene that features Mi Jo and her friends excitedly waiting in front of a nightclub to celebrate Joo Hee's 29th birthday. Unfortunately, they do not get permission to enter the club because Mi Jo dressed improperly.

The drama then takes viewers to the present, and it shows Mi Jo calmly listening to the conversation that Chan Young has with her doctor. Chan Young curiously asks the doctor about her illness and the survival rate. He informs her that she was diagnosed with pancreas cancer, and her survival rate is just 0.8 percent. Though the doctor suggest Chemotherapy, Chan Young refuses it

The girls have a heated argument in the hospital before they get a call from Joo Hee. Mi Jo and Chan Young do not pick up the call. But they receive a message from Joo Hee. She is super excited about winning a lottery and invites her friends to the Chinese restaurant near her house. While having dinner together, Joo Hee finds out that Mi Jo and Chan Young hid something from her. The girls gradually inform Joo Hee about Chan Young's illness.

The rest of the episode revolves around the sad moments of these three girls. It also features the reactions of their loved ones when they get to know the truth. Mi Jo and Joo Hee try hard to convince Chan Young to treat her illness. But she adamantly tells them not to force her. So, the girls come up with a plan to make the next few months the most memorable days in their lives. They begin to execute their plan by going to the nightclub together.

Thirty-Nine episode 5 will air on JTBC Wednesday at 10.30 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, and South Africa, can watch the next episode with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Netflix.