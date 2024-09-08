They Don't Know Him Like I Do': Donald Trump's Nephew Reveals 'Cruelty' Behind Closed Doors

Fred Trump, son of Donald Trump's late older brother, Fred Jr., has faced many challenges in his life. Disinherited due to a technicality in his grandfather's will, Fred also experienced heartbreak when his third child, William, was born with severe disabilities requiring constant care. Fred's uncle, former President Donald Trump, once suggested that disabled individuals, including William, "should just die," according to Fred's new book. Now, Fred is sharing his story in "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way," intertwining his fight for disability rights with Trump family secrets.

Fred's book places him in the spotlight of the 2024 U.S. election, using his platform to advocate for disabled rights while revealing Trump family dynamics during his uncle's third presidential campaign. Publishers initially told Fred that a book solely focused on disability wouldn't sell, prompting him to include the broader Trump family story. This choice has cost him a relationship with the extended Trump family, but Fred felt it was important to share his father's legacy and advocate for others like William.

Born a day after the funeral of family patriarch Frederick Christ Trump in June 1999, William faced severe health challenges from birth, including seizures and developmental issues. Fred and his wife, Lisa, have dedicated their lives to caring for him, even as their ties to the Trump family fluctuated. They were excluded from key family events, including Donald Trump's 2007 wedding to Melania, but later reconnected over William's medical needs, with the family agreeing to set up a fund for his care.

However, Fred's interactions with his uncle have not always been positive. In a meeting at the White House during Trump's presidency, Fred says Trump made shocking comments about the costs of caring for disabled individuals, suggesting that "maybe those kinds of people should just die." Fred was appalled but continued to advocate for better resources and rights for the disabled, even hoping to use the Trump connection to advance his cause.

Fred's relationship with his uncle deteriorated further when, in 2020, he reached out about dwindling funds for William's care. Trump reportedly suggested that Fred "let him die and move down to Florida," a comment that still horrifies Fred. Despite their falling out, Fred remains committed to highlighting the needs of disabled individuals and using his platform to push for better training, housing, and caregiver pay.

Fred acknowledges Trump's resilience in the public eye, noting his uncle's ability to deflect criticism and accusations. However, Fred believes his book offers a unique perspective, grounded in decades of personal experience with Donald. Fred insists his narrative avoids gossip and scandal, focusing instead on the truth of his and his family's experiences.

As Fred continues to advocate for disability rights, he's not afraid to confront his uncle again if Trump returns to power. "I'll reach out to him," Fred says. "I have no fear." Fred's journey and his new book serve as a powerful reminder of the personal and political challenges that can shape a family's legacy.