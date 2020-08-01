Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his close associate Ghislaine Maxwell told one of their victims to not hire black girls, newly released court documents reveal. Virginia Roberts Guiffre, one of Epstein's several victims, alleged the duo preferred underage girls from any descent but African American.

The revelation came after a New York court ordered this week to release a dossier related to Maxwell. The documents described Roberts' phone call with two lawyers in a 2011 phone call. "What instructions were you given about what to look for?", one the lawyers asked, as per the documents.

Roberts Opens up About Epstein and Maxwell

"Young, pretty, you know, a fun personality. They couldn't be black. If they were any other descent other than white, they had to be exotically beautiful. That was just about it," Roberts replied.

She was asked which of the two gave her such criteria and Roberts said: "They both gave us the instructions, and it wasn't just me, Jeffrey asked most girls to bring a friend and make extra money."

The dossier is a part of a 2015 civil lawsuit by Roberts against Maxwell. The British socialite's legal team requested the court to not make the documents public. However, the judge ruled that the need for public access to the papers was greater than Maxwell's "minor embarrassment or annoyance."

Epstein, the 66-year-old billionaire, was found dead last August at a federal jail in Manhattan after he was denied bail. He was accused of running a pyramid scheme of sex trafficking involving underage girls. His associate Maxwell was arrested from a remote mansion in New Hampshire by the FBI on July 2. She was charged related to soliciting underage girls for Epstein, trafficking them nationally and internationally for sex and perjury.

The Epstein case garnered widespread attention after President Donald Trump and former US President Bill Clinton were alleged to have been associated with the sex offender for years. Roberts is one of the most talked-about victims of Epstein and Maxwell. She also claimed that the pair trafficked her to high-profile clients, including Britain's Prince Andrew. Roberts has maintained Andrew – who is Prince Charles' younger brother – sexually abused her when she was a minor.

The alleged sexual acts took place at Maxwell's apartments in London, New York, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands. The Buckingham Palace and Andrew denied the allegations saying he did not remember meeting Roberts despite a picture of her with Andrew and Maxwell doing the rounds on the internet.