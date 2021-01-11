If there is one thing that Trump supporters have learned over the last few days after storming the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, it is that actions have consequences.

A video of a man having a meltdown at the Washington, D.C. airport after being told he is not allowed to fly in the wake of the insurrection is being widely circulated on social media.

'They Kicked Me Off the Plane'

The video, originally shared on TikTok, shows an unidentified man crying and screaming at the airport terminal after finding out that he has been put on the no-fly list created and maintained by the Terrorist Screening Center (TSC).

"This is what they do to us," the man sobbed as he walked past a gate. "They kicked me off the plane. They called me a f*cking terrorist! And they f*ckin' want to ruin my life!"

A woman can then be seen approaching the man and can be overheard saying, "Sir, please calm down, I was kicked off of Delta earlier." It is not yet clear whether she was also booted from her flight due to her involvement in the riots in D.C.

Watch the video below:

Why Are Rioters Being Put on the 'No-Fly' List?

Most of the people involved in Wednesday's events managed to fly home without issue as most of the people who stormed the federal building were not immediately apprehended or arrested, given how unprepared authorities were for the events that transpired.

The arrests are now being carried out with authorities going through footage and reaching out to the general public for help in identifying the miscreants. On Thursday we the Committee on Homeland Security urged the TSA and FBI to add violent perpetrators involved in the attack on the Capitol to the no-fly list

It would make sense for authorities to restrict people who were involved in D.C. and therefore, rioters are being put on the no-fly list in order to stop them from going back to their home states and help local and federal law enforcement agencies to find and arrest them before they flee or go into hiding.