These 5 Incredibly Beautiful K-Drama Actresses Can Make Anyone Their Fan at Their First Glimpse

It is an undeniable fact that K-dramas are becoming increasingly popular. The actors and actresses in these OTT series are extremely attractive and make the world go ga-ga over them. K-drama actresses are as beautiful as any top movie actresses. They are equally popular on social media. Young Asian boys and girls adore them. Here are 5 K-Drama beauties whom you can not afford to miss on Instagram

Lee Ji Eun

Popularly known as IU this singer and actress and producer is one of the most popular K-drama beauties on the list. Her simple yet alluring beauty steals millions of hearts. IU has a jaw-dropping 28.6 million followers on Instagram. She endorses top brands like Gucci, Black Yak, and New Balance including many others.

Bae Suzy

She is one of the sexiest and in-demand actresses in Korea. This model, singer, and actress have 18.2 million followers on Instagram. She has worked in dramas like GU Family Book, Uncontrobally Fond, and many others. This sultry actress endorses brands like Longines, Cape, Lancom, etc.

Song Hye-Kyo

This radiant beauty became popular with her roles in Korean Dramas like Autumn in My Heart, All In, and Full House. She is one of the very well-known and loved actresses in the Asian region with more than 15 million followers on Instagram. She endorses brands like Micha, Fendi, Chaumet, and many other fashion and lifestyle brands.

Kim So Hyun

Popular k-drama series Missing You actress Kim started her career as a child actress. This charming actress has 12.6 million followers on Instagram. Brands like Team Lab, and JM have chosen to trust her for their endorsements.

Han Hyo Joo

The charming actress is known for her outstanding roles in the K-drama series Dong Yi and Happiness has 4.5 million followers on Instagram. She also mentions herself as a traveler in her Instagram profile. This beauteous actress endorses many top brands like Dear Dalhlia, Louis Vuitton, etc.