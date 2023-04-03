These 5 Celebrity Couples From Thailand Are Giving Great Relationship Goals

Instagram is a content powerhouse that has not only created means to grow professionally on social media but also become the center of influencing others through your choices and preferences. Influencer marketing has become the core of brand growth worldwide.

We have seen uncountable examples of many celebrities becoming macro influencers of global brands. But as we say two to tango, there are celeb couples who get enormous love from netizens. Each of them has a huge fan following and their coming together has worked like the cherry on the cake. Let us see who are these couples from Thailand who are in enormous love on Instagram

Ter Chantavit and Mai Davika

Who doesn't know these absolutely hot and stunning couples from the Thai entertainment industry? They are the perfect definition of 'made for each other'. Ter Chantavit has a whopping 3.8 million followers on Instagram, while Davika is the queen of Instagram in Thailand, with a jaw-dropping 17.8 million followers. Ter has posted their many pictures together on his profile, which shows why they both are the god & goddess of Thai social media.

Mark Prin and Kimmy Kimberley Anne Woltemas

Mark Prin is undoubtedly Thailand's most handsome model and actor and no one can match Kimmy Kimberley Anne Woltemas's beauty in Thailand. Both of them are super hot. The couple met on the sets of '3 Noom Nuer Tong'. While Mark has 7.5 million followers on Instagram Kimmy has 10.6 million followers. Together they call themselves MK. Recently Kimmy posted one of the cutest clicks together, with both of them forming a heart together with their hands.

Dj Push Puttichai and Jooy Warattaya

Dj Push is one of the most handsome DJs, who could easily turn anyone into his fan with his single glimpse. This heartthrob has 4.5 million followers on Instagram., while Jooy is one of the sexiest actresses in Thailand, she has 4 million followers on Instagram. They met on the sets of 'Fun Fueng', and now they are married and have a cute son. Jooy posts many of their cute pictures that show their strong bonding, love, and respect for each other.

Napat Injaiuea and Marie Broenner

They are the next adorable couple on the list. Napat Injaijuea is a hot-looking singer and artist with 1.8 million followers on Instagram while Marie has 1.6 million followers. Both of them make a very adorable couple together. Although they do not express their love much on social media, their fans would love to see them together.

Nadech Kugimiya and Yaya Urassaya:

Nadech and Yaya are popular actors. They met on the sets of 'Duang Jai Akkani'. While Nadech has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, Yaya too has 54,000 followers. Both of them are extremely good-looking and have an amazing screen presence. Netizens love their adorable clicks together. Yaya posts a few of the cutest pictures of a loveable couple which is drool-worthy. Yaya recently posted a video of an event where they are singing a beautiful song together. This is an unmissable one for Nadech and Yaya fans.