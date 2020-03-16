The coronavirus outbreak has forced countries into lockdown with companies shutting down factories and asking employees to work from home in a desperate attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic also seems to have affected the sex doll industry in the US and UK as they're facing a shortage of the X-rated dolls that are shipped in from Chinese factories.

Sex doll shortage in the US, UK

Jade Stanley, who owns a sex doll business called Sex Doll Official, revealed that there has been a major slowdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation in China. "They've gone home, been quarantined and been unable to return to factories," she told The Sun. Jade's business went live in 2018 and became the UK's first to offer sex dolls on rent. However, she is now facing a shortage of supply due to manufacturing disruptions across China.

The deadly virus, which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed 3,100 lives in mainland China and infected more than 81,000 people across the nation. This has led to factory shutdowns in the world's second largest economy and the shockwaves are being felt across the world.

Surge in orders for sex dolls, adult toys

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, countries are imposing lockdowns, causing people to isolate themselves and stay indoors in order to avoid getting infected. This has led to an increase in orders for her sex dolls, reveals Jade.

"People who buy these products are often people who can't - or don't want to -go out a lot," she said. "That's especially so with coronavirus....we are having an awful lot of phone calls."

The pandemic has also led to a worldwide increase in sales of sex toys, as previously reported. Adult toy manufacturer Womanizer, says it experienced "well above average" sales between January 1 and March 6, mostly in areas that have been largely affected by the coronavirus.

"Many people and businesses are affected negatively by the virus and we saw it as a challenge for us as well," the company's spokeswoman Johanna Rief said in a statement to CNN. "The numbers are therefore surprising."

"With the prospect of long periods at home either alone or with your partner, people are exploring new ways to make the best of the time available," she added.