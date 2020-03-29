The king of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn has self-isolated himself in a top hotel in the Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen of Germany amid coronavirus outbreak. The king, also known as Rama X, has his entourage in the hotel that includes 'harem' of 20 women concubines, and many servants, but news on where his four wives are, is not known.

He is reported to have booked the entire four-star Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl as it received special permissions from the district council. The region's guesthouses and hotels were instructed to be closed as coronavirus hit, but the hotel where Thailand's 64-year-old king is isolated remained an exception, a spokesperson for the local district council said, because "the guests are a single, homogenous group of people with no fluctuation" as reported by German-based Bild.

Previously, 119 members of the entourage were sent back to Thailand as they were suspected to have contracted the novel coronavirus, as reported.

Citizens unrest

As Thailand fought the COVID-19 pandemic, knowing that the country's king was out on a holiday, Thai citizens protested online breaking the strict lèse-majesté laws that bar them from criticizing the King. 'Why do we need a King?' hashtag in Thai was shared 1.2 million times on Twitter after activist Somsak Jeamteerasakul, who is exiled in France revealed it.

King Rama X was not seen in public in Thailand since February. He is known for not being in the country he rules, but spent time, mostly in Germany with his mistress.

Thailand has more than 1,385 coronavirus cases with seven reported deaths as of Sunday noon. The country reported 109 new cases on Saturday. The king has been called as womanizer and had bitter divorces in the past. His love for dogs was showcased when his pet dog poodle Foo Foo died in 2016, he performed a four day funeral ceremony.