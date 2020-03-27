Close
The Southeast Asian country, Thailand reported 91 new Coronavirus cases and one fatality on Friday. As per the health officials of the country, the now the country has a total of 1,136 COVID-19 cases. As of now, the deadly virus has killed five people.

The official has revealed that the latest death was of a patient in Narathiwat province bordering Malaysia.

The new infections consist of 30 patients linked to previous cases and 19 cases including imported ones, said Anupong Sujariyakul, a senior expert in preventive medicine at the Disease Control Department. The balance 42 people, who tested positive, are awaiting a probe to determine how they contracted the disease, he said.

So far, 97 patients have recovered and gone home since the outbreak.