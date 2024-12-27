Thai Influencer Dies After Drinking an Entire Bottle of Whiskey in One Go for Money

A young Thai social media influencer has died soon after accepting a drinking challenge to down a 350ml bottle of whiskey for money.

As reported by Bangkok Post, Thanakarn Kanthee was seen accepting challenges to drink alcohol rapidly in exchange for money on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Thanakarn Died of Alcohol Poisoning

The video reportedly showed Thanakarn drinking quickly and straight from a small whisky bottle amid a cheering crowd at a party has been widely shared on the internet. He was reportedly dared by a group of five men to drink the bottle for 30,000 baht ($880).

After completing the challenge, Thanakarn fell ill and reportedly vomited before he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 am. His cause of death has been reported as alcohol poisoning.

Thanakarn Known for Doing Challenges for Money to Provide For His Family

Kanthee, also known online as Bank Leicester, was only 21 years of age. He was raised by his grandmother in a Bangkok slum after his parents separated when he was only two months old. He gained popularity through rapping while selling garlands to support his grandmother.

In the wake of his demise, one of Thanakarn's past social media posts resurfaced, saying: "I am willing to be bullied and insulted just to get scraps of money from the rich people in order to provide for my family."

In the past, he has taken on similar dares, eating things like hand sanitizer and wasabi for money, before the incident that claimed his life.