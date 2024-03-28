Texas Woman Found Engaging in Bestiality with Dog After Husband's Arrest for Exposing Himself to Children

A Montgomery County couple was arrested after the man was arrested for indecency with a child and his wife was seen on video on his phone engaging in bestiality with their dog.

The Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office said on March 13, deputies were called to a H-E-B grocery store where it was reported an adult man, identified as William Keen, was following kids around the store exposing himself, as reported by FOX4 News.

Keen was arrested and later charged with Indecency with a Child by Exposure. During the investigation, Keen's phone was taken into evidence and a search warrant was executed.

On his phone, authorities found a video of Keen's wife, Joely Keen, engaging in various sexual acts with the couple's Great Dane dog among other images of child sexual assault. On Wednesday, Montgomery County officials executed a search at the Keen's residence and arrested the couple.

William Keen was additionally charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Joely Keen was charged with Bestiality. The Great Dane seen in the video along with two other dogs were rescued from the home to avoid further sexual exploitation.

Earlier this month, a Florida woman was arrested after she left her phone at a pub and upon unlocking the device, the bartender found disturbing videos of the woman engaging in sexual acts with a dog as well as child pornography, as previously reported.